NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Beginning Saturday, free COVID-19 testing will be offered at churches in Nashville.
It's a way to expand beyond the city's three assessment centers.
Mount Gilead Missionary Baptist will be the first mobile testing site for this latest effort.
"People sometimes, especially in the minority community feel a little more at home, are comfortable when things are done in their community,” Calvin Barlow, a pastor said.
Reporter Cameron Taylor finds out from organizers why mobile testing is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus coming up at 10 on News4 Tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.