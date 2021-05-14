NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Although Davidson County has lifted its COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandate, Metro Nashville Public Schools announced it will continue to require masks.

In a statement from MNPS, officials say masks will continue to be required in all of its facilities, as well as during graduations until further notice.

"The CDC guidance is good news and a strong encouragement factor for individuals to receive the vaccine, however, most of our student population will not be eligible to be fully vaccinated prior to the end of the school year," the statement read.

MNPS officials continued to say they do not have a mechanism in place to identify those who are fully vaccinated and the mask mandate in place is kept to protect those around the individual wearing it.

"We will continue to review CDC guidance and work with our health partners to identify the best strategies to ensure the safety of students and staff as we begin to move towards a pre-pandemic normal," the MNPS statement read.

On Friday morning at 5 a.m., all of Davidson County's COVID-19-related restrictions expired.