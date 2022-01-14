NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Antioch Pike. Police say the call came in around 8 PM Friday night.
Police say one adult male was killed.
Officers on scene tell us this shooting is related to a separate scene further down Antioch Pike. A check of Metro's active dispatch shows another shooting call at 361 Harding Place, called in shortly after 8 PM.
