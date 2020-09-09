NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two men who may have saw a fatal shooting on Maury Street near Cannon Street in Hermitage Saturday morning.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Maury Street and Cannon Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two men, identified as Zedric Douglas, 43, and Stanley Wyatt, Jr., 53, with gunshot wounds lying near Douglas' Dodge Charger parked on Maury Street.

The car's engine was running and the lights were flashing.

Both were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where Douglas was pronounced dead on arrival and where Wyatt remains in critical condition.

Police recovered a handgun near the Charger's driver side.

A white car, a silver car and a grey Dodge Charger (not Douglas' car) left the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the two men or the three vehicles is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

