NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives from Metro Police made a trip to Warren County, Kentucky after the body of a missing Nashville man was found on the side of I-65.
Patrick Jamal Washington, 32, was found shot to death off the shoulder of I-65 near Bowling Green, Kentucky. Washington's father reported him missing on Monday after his Jeep was found abandoned on the should of 65 in the Madison, TN area with blood and bullet holes in it.
Metro Police believe that Washington was killed near Madison and his body driven to Kentucky.
Metro Police say that strong leads are being investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.