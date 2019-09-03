Brad Robinson & children reunited - 9/3/19

Brad Robinson hugs his children, Jocelyn and Jaxon, after he was reunited with them Saturday in North Carolina. (Photo submitted)

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two children reported missing last month in Eagleville were found safe on Saturday in North Carolina, according to authorities.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 6-year-old Jocelyn and 4-year-old Jaxon Robinson were reported missing on Aug. 22 after their mother apparently failed to return them to their father, who shared custody.

The children were found with their mother on Saturday in Moorehead City, NC, and returned to their father and grandmother on Sunday.

Brad Robinson, the children’s father, said a woman at the shelter where the mother and children were living learned about the missing children and contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in Moorehead City, NC, located the family and the children were cared for by children’s service workers until Robinson and Gloria Hill, the children’s grandmother, arrived in North Carolina.

The parents shared custody but a hearing was set for Aug. 21 in Rutherford County Chancery Court. Robinson attended but the mother didn’t show for court.

Court documents showed the father was granted full custody at the hearing.

Robinson reported the children missing to Eagleville Police Chief Dave Breniser on Aug. 22.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.