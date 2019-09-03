MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Two children reported missing last month in Eagleville were found safe on Saturday in North Carolina, according to authorities.

+5 Authorities searching for 2 missing Eagleville children Law enforcement are searching for two missing children believed to be with their non-custodial parent.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 6-year-old Jocelyn and 4-year-old Jaxon Robinson were reported missing on Aug. 22 after their mother apparently failed to return them to their father, who shared custody.

The children were found with their mother on Saturday in Moorehead City, NC, and returned to their father and grandmother on Sunday.

Brad Robinson, the children’s father, said a woman at the shelter where the mother and children were living learned about the missing children and contacted the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office in Moorehead City, NC, located the family and the children were cared for by children’s service workers until Robinson and Gloria Hill, the children’s grandmother, arrived in North Carolina.

The parents shared custody but a hearing was set for Aug. 21 in Rutherford County Chancery Court. Robinson attended but the mother didn’t show for court.

Court documents showed the father was granted full custody at the hearing.

Robinson reported the children missing to Eagleville Police Chief Dave Breniser on Aug. 22.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.