It's a big week for the Wilson County Russell Family.
Graduation Day for 4 - 18 year olds,,,,2-boys and 2 girls.
All of them weighing less than 3 pounds at birth.
Miracle is a word they hear often.
Terry Bulger was with them today in Lebanon.
It wasn't easy and at times scary but for Mom, who's already crying and Dad it was a joyful ride."
They always heard the whispers.
(boys and girls talk in order i gave)
All true then and now...meet the Russell Quads.
( Then they say Hi)
It's the miracle day they'll never remember, but they've all heard the stories.
" Yah really<<
y hectic people running around nurses, doctors crazy trying to get things done.
Vanderbilt Hospital doing something it had never done before, deliver healthy quadruplets.
" All the grand-parents, aunts, and uncles everyone there waiting for the news that we were born.
Mom Barrett and Dad Steve know how the story turned out...18 years later they let their kids fill in the rest.
" Definitely never bored at any time, always someone to play with come be on my side
Life together...graduating high school this week....with futures in firefighting, the National Guard, Family Ministry and Photography.
First College.
" Definitely be a new kind of scary, a new chapter this will be the first time we're actually apart, always been together....??????
My guess is they'll be fine.
College in August and all 4 still close here in Tennessee.
Terry Bulger News 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.