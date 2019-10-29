The Loving Bond between a Person and their Dog is unmatched.
Perhaps even stronger is the Bond between a Police Officer and his K-9 Partner.
In Cheatham County a 13 year bond between a dog named Aries and Officer MIke Havens was moments from ending in a sad way earlier this month....That's when the miracle happened.
News 4's Terry Bulger explains.
Like any dog, Aries loves treats.
For 6th and 7th graders at Sycamore Middle School the treat is seeing him roaming the hallways as a service dog every day.
" I feel safe with the dog here"
Aries is a rock star here, pictures of him dot the hallway.
The kids all love him, but not like his partner retired patrol officer Mike Havens.
" We have a bond that's more than pet owner and a pet."
" As good as all of this looks today, 3 weeks ago Aries the dog was a different story."
He couldn't walk.
Tried to stand-up and he stood up and fell over again.
" They said it was time to put him down"
" To put him to sleep..."
Sadly, the kids at school said their good-byes. ( nat and kiss somewhere)
Just minutes from euthanasia and the phone rang.
" She called me from the Vet Clinic"
" And said do not let them put him down I'm on My way..."
On her way Nashville vet Catrina Hurd
" I just wasn't ok with that, so that's kind of the story."
She performed Emergency surgery, removed the dog's spleen and he got better. Today's he's back at school.
" She's my hero, she's my hero..."
" I would say absolutely not, I'm just a kind person with a great team"
" If something can be done, then that's what you do."
For Mike it's a Miracle, every day is one more day he didn't expect.
Like the school motto says life here is Happy, calm and amazing.
Aries certainly doing his part.
" The affection people show him is overwhelming."
" Not only is he giving love, he's giving love."
Terry Bulger News 4
