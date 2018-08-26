So far this August has been ordinary. The average high temperature this month has been 89. That's typical of late summer. However, just as the month is about to draw to a close, go figure -- unusual heat is about to take over.
Outdoors as of 7am temperatures were mainly in the low-mid 70s.
There were just a few clouds around. Downtown Nashville continued to brighten.
This afternoon, with a huge ridge of high pressure in the neighborhood, rain will be hard to come by. The rain chance will be just 10% for a brief pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
That means pools and lakes will be perfect places to spend the afternoon!
Highs this afternoon will look like this.
Tomorrow and Tuesday will be just the same. The heat index each day will reach the mid 90s in most communities. Then, a batch of showers and thunderstorms will arrive from the north late Wednesday. Scattered storms will be most likely Thursday. Hit or miss daytime heating induced showers and storms will also develop Friday and Saturday.
Watch News4 at 8am this morning. I'll update you on the pollen, which is becoming an increasing problem across Middle Tennessee.
DT
