RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate teenager disappeared more than two decades ago. There's still been no sign of China Videon. It's a case the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is desperately trying to solve.
For Suzanne Videon, she found security in the countryside. She and her daughters moved to the Midstate from Florida to get away from crime.
“It had gotten real bad so I wanted to bring all the girls to a place that was quiet,” Suzanne Videon, China Videon’s mother said.
Her youngest daughter, China, grew up to be a personable and bubbly teenager. "I think she was very kind and caring,” Videon said.
October 19th, 1999 started off as a normal day. China met her mom at a hair salon in Murfreesboro. She was going to go to a friend's house and be home by her 8:30 curfew. The 16 year old never came home.
“When I pulled up in the driveway, I think it was ten til eight, I just know that's when she was murdered because that's what I felt,” Videon said.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office started investigating it as a missing person case.
Before the days of social media, detectives relied on using flyers. Many tips came in about possible sightings of the Riverdale High School student, but none panned out. “It's one of those where we thought we'll get this solved and then when you look back and you know go 21 years and we still don't have those answers, it's very difficult,” Captain Britt Reed with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said.
Captain Britt Reed was one of the original detectives on the case.
"What is the biggest roadblock in this case?,” News4’s Cameron Taylor asked.
"Probably just not knowing where she is,” Captain Reed said.
Several months after her disappearance, investigators found China's Mazda Protege. It was at a South Nashville apartment complex.
What was the connection there?
“We don't know. We know when the car was located, we talked to several people in that area,” Captain Reed said.
Reed said China was declared deceased in 2007.
China's car still sits in the sheriff's office impoundment lot.
Her case continues to get a fresh set of eyes from investigators. They also re-interview those who knew China every so often.
“It just kind of makes you wonder, maybe she'd be alive if I hadn't moved. That brings back a lot of guilt,” Videon said.
The hardest part for Videon is not having closure more than two decades later.
“What is your message to the person who caused harm to your daughter?,” News4 asked.
“I just wish they would come forward and confess and think about what if they had a child and it happened to them,” Videon said.
For investigators, they haven't given up. They've made it their mission to get justice for China and her family.
Until then, China’s mother waits for that day to come.
“You don't ever want to lose hope,” Videon said.
So far, no one has been arrested in the case.
The sheriff's office said they do have a person interest. Because it's an open investigation, they can't reveal who it is yet.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect or suspects in China’s death. People may call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-893-STOP (7867) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
