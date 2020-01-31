GENERIC: crime tape, police line

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One year later and no answers in the death of a woman with ties to the Mid-State.

Samantha Dial and her friend Robert Williams were on a road trip that started in Kentucky and stopped in West Tennessee in Dyer County. Police found them dead in a burned car in February of 2019.

"We didn't have any holidays this past year," Dial's father Johnny said. "We didn't have Thanksgiving and Christmas and stuff because there's a big part of that missing."

News4's Cameron Taylor spoke with Johnny about his renewed plea for information about his daughter’s case. Catch the full story on News4 Tonight. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Davidson County family pleading for answers in loved one's death
 

