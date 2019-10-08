William County deputy was called to the roof of the garage, next to the Williamson County courthouse, in August, where he works courtroom security. He quickly ran up four flights of stairs, where he found a fifteen year old girl in deep distress, on the ledge
"She was on one foot and her weight was taking her forward," said Oden.
Oden had to act fast.
"I jumped over and I quickly grabbed her jacket and pulled her back, kind of grabbed her weight and brought her to safety," said Oden.
Oden is the second Williamson County deputy since July, to rescue someone from suicide. Dash cam video shows deputy James Zahn, trying trying to talk a young man from jumping off the Natchez Trace bridge, back in December of last year, the bridge has become a magnet for people to commit suicide.
Zahn, slowly walks toward the man and grabs him as he attempts to jump.
For deputy Oden, he often thinks of the young lady whose life he save on the roof o a garage.
"I hope she got the help she needed, and took advantage of it." said Oden.
Oden was named deputy of the month for Williamson county for his heroism.
