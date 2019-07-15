NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Have you noticed your rose bushes or garden plants being eaten alive and destroyed? According to experts, Japanese Beetles could be the problem.
Rob Kraker is a Certified Arborist with Davey Tree in Nashville and says the beetles are everywhere this year because of a mild winter that allowed them to populate and a lot of rain that allowed their food to grow quickly.
“If they feed on enough of the plants, which they will, they will actually stress the plant out and cause early defoliation. If that happens annually, you could lose the plant or have major decline,” says Kraker.
So how do you get rid of them? Kraker recommends using ‘neem oil’ for a non-toxic remedy. If you’re really concerned, he suggests consulting a certified arborist who can give specific recommendations for your yard.
He also cautions against using insecticides, because it kills bees, which we need to pollinate and grow our plants and trees. Kraker also advises skipping beetle traps because they’ll attract beetles to your garden.
