A local disaster relief non-profit has left Middle Tennessee ready to help the areas that could be impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
Two trucks and trailers from Hope Force International packed with disaster relief supplies are now in South Carolina after leaving Nashville a few days ago.
“The key thing we try to communicate to people is, that they’re not forgotten and they’re not alone,” Hope Force International disaster response director, Joey Stoltzfus said.
Stoltzfus is among the crew in South Carolina waiting to respond to communities affected by Hurricane Dorian.
“We’re just going through the natural progression of just doing a lot of reaching out through our relationship trails,” Stoltzfus said. “This hurricane looks like it’s going to come up the coast and impact areas that were impacted by previous hurricanes like Joaquin, Matthew and Florence.”
Destructive storms Hope Force has responded to.
“In Lumberton, NC we responded,” co-founder of Hope Force International Jack Minton said. “They had back-to-back situations. I’m hoping that we don’t have to see our friends there again.”
Minton says Hope Force’s hundred of volunteers from across the country help communities in many ways, including being trained to cleanup water damaged homes and tarp roofs.
“A properly applied blue tarp can last up to a year, if need be,” Minton said.
Minton plans to respond with the second wave of staff and volunteers.
“We tend to not let our staff or volunteers stay more than two weeks because it’s really super intense,” Minton said.
While they wait to see what communities will need their assistance, Minton and Stoltzfus say they’re sending support spiritually.
“We’re praying for the people in the Bahamas and those that will be affected,” Stoltzfus said.
“You kind of pray for the best and prepare for the worst,” Minton said.
Hope Force International is always looking for donations and volunteers, and they have a training event coming up on September 20th and 21st. If you’d like to learn more, you can visit their website here.
