Who could have imagined a church sign like this in Nashville on Easter weekend:
"Our building is closed - but God is still at work," the sign reads. Churches have cancelled public Easter services, some chosing on-line services instead.
Friday, Mayor John Cooper anounced that the city will continue sending police officers with health inspectors as they check on possible violations of the city's mandate to stay at home.
Cooper's order allows people to run essential errands like going to the grocery store or pharmacy. When out in public, people are encouraged to wear a mask.
"Our safer at home enforcement teams, made up of members of the Metro Nashville Health department and the police department, will continue their patrols and investigations of safer at home violations," the mayor said.
Metro Police will have extra patrols out.
"We do know that Sunday is likely to attract more crowds. So yes, there will be more officers on the street on Sunday," Chief Steve Anderson said.
The Metro Health Department said it has not heard of an instances of churches who plan to violate the order.
Nashille's newest COVID-19 trends are encouraging to the city's health experts - but they warn that it's soon soon to relax social distancing guidelines.
"The data does show that if stop great practices we may not have as great an outcome," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, who is the chairman of Metro's board of health and Director of the Coronavirus Response Taskforce.
"Just because we are reaching the peak of this in the next several weeks doesn't mean we can let up," he said.
Who would have imagined a Catholic bishop telling people to stay away from church on Easter Sunday - instead encouraging all to worship at home.
"As we come into the next few days and we are challenged by our separation, physically, remember we're together spiritually," said Rev. J. Mark Spaulding.
