NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When Nashville residents head to the polls for the Metro General Election in August, voters will be using new equipment to cast your ballot.
The big change is voters will now have a paper ballot along with your electronic ballot.
The new technology supports a voter-verified paper trail.
The new equipment is similar to what has been used in the past.
All voters have to do is insert a blank ballot into the ballot marking device and them make their selections on a touch screen.
After printing your marked paper ballot, you will review your selections and proceed to a secure scanner to cast your vote.
Early voting for the August General Election begins on July 19.
If you’re interested in learning first-hand on how the new machines work, there will be demonstrations all month throughout the month of June at local libraries throughout Davidson County.
