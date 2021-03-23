NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville will kick off its initiative to lower speed limits on thousands of city streets Tuesday.

Mayor John Cooper and other city leaders will launch the program from Hadley Park Community Center at 1 p.m..

The initiative will reduce local speed limits from 30 mph to 25 mph on thousands of streets in Davidson County.

The action follows passage of the speed limit bill in Metro Council back in February and aims at curbing pedestrian deaths in Nashville neighborhoods.

To see if your street is affected by the program click here.