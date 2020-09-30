MNPS Logo 2020
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Students within Metro Nashville Public Schools will be able to receive meals for four days during the scheduled Fall break at the beginning of October.

Meals will be available for pick up Monday October, 5, Wednesday, October 7 and Friday, October 9 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A list of the 15 available pick up locations are below:

MNPS Meal pick up locations for Fall break

Location Name Address
Apollo Middle School 631 Richards Road
Cane Ridge High School 12848 Old Hickory Blvd.
Cole Elementary School 5060 Colemont Drive
Dupont Elementary 1311 9th Street
Glencliff High School 160 Antioch Pike
H.G. Hill Middle School 150 Davidson Road
I.T. Creswell 3500 John Mallette Drive
Lakeview Elementary 455 Rural Hill Road
Madison Middle School 300 W Old Hickory Blvd.
McKissack Middle School 915 38th Avenue North
Napier Elementary School 67 Fairfield Avenue
John Overton High School 4820 Franklin Road
Schwab Elementary School 1500 Dickerson Pike
Stratford STEM Magnet School 1800 Stratford Avenue
Two Rivers Middle School 2991 McGavock Pike

