NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police accused a Nashville Public Defender of 'celebrating violence' after a series of social media posts depicting the summer's unrest with inflammatory captions.

"Gaudalajara isn't messing around." Followed by the flame emoji, this was the caption Public Defender Daniel Yoon assigned to a photo of a police officer in Guadalajara, Mexico being set on fire.

At different points during the summer's civil unrest, he changed both his profile and cover photos on Facebook to those of either City Hall, or what appeared to be a police precinct being burned.

Yoon also shared a Facebook live video of unrest at Nashville City Hall, that has since been taken down, captioning it, "we didn't start the fire, but we can all bask in its glow."

"[He's] somebody that’s celebrating violating all of our sacred buildings, and burning buildings, and rioting, and looting, setting police precincts ablaze, and lighting police officers on fire," Police Union President James Smallwod said. He called the posts, including some that contained hashtags like #f***copsinuniform, and rhetoric supporting the abolishment of police, outrageous.

"When he posts a picture of a law enforcement officer being set ablaze by a protestor or a rioter and celebrates that picture, he’s inciting others to do it as an official of the government. He’s saying 'I condone this, and we should do this more often.'"

According to First Amendment Profesor Guatam Hans, much more specify is required for posts like the ones mentioned to rise to the level of legal incitement. But, he said, Yoon could be in violation of a workplace policy, or that of the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, which oversees attorney conduct.

"In a public defender’s office, because of their interactions with law enforcement, oftentimes on the opposite side of a case, they probably have some level of specificity, I would think, about what lawyers can say about the police, or the prosecutor's office, or anyone who might be opposing their clients," Hans explained.

Smallwood called on the Chief Public Defender for a culture change. "[Martesha Johnson] has a problem. It’s a culture problem within her own office, where there are individuals who feel so emboldened by this chaotic movement to defund police, to make our communities less safe, that they feel comfortable saying things like 'let's set cops on fire' and celebrate it in a public forum."

Both Yoon and the Nashville Defender's office have not responded to News4's request for comment.

Back in September, the Fraternal Order of Police called on an apology from Public Defender Chad Hindman, after a Facebook post following the decision in the Breonna Taylor case that read: "I'm a g** damn criminal defense attorney, and I can't begin to imagine the rationale that leads to this result. We truly live in a madhouse of a system in this country. F--- the police and f--- this 'criminal justice' system. #acab #blm #blacklivesmatter"

Chief Public Defender Martesha Johnson responded to the FOP's letter with one of her own. It read in part: