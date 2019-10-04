The Metro Police Department has 25 volunteers in their Chaplain Program.
These people spend two days on call to notify next of kin when someone dies at a scene.
Rick Lee is a retired minister and elder. He told News4 he moved to Nashville for his grandchildren, but ended up serving in a whole new way.
“It’s a matter of conviction, it’s a matter of commitment, it’s a matter of wanting to serve my fellow human being,” Lee said.
Lee told us it’s never easy to knock on someone’s door in the middle of the night to tell them their loved one has died. However, he said he feels called to do the job.
“You come there to disturb their lives as of that moment,” he said. “From that point on, it’s all about caring and being there for support.”
He makes sure people have the right contacts and information to move forward.
“We don’t bring in religion to their house, but if they ask well they have the right person,” Lee said.
Metro police employs two full time chaplain. But, an employee who works with the program told us the volunteers are essential in making sure families know about their loved ones as soon as possible.
“Can you imagine this world if we would, all of us at one time or another, do something good for somebody, give them the proper attention, take care of their needs,” Lee said. “My goodness, I think it would be a little different world right?”
If you want to volunteer or learn more about the program, click the link below.
https://www.nashville.gov/Police-Department/Administrative-Services/Behavioral-Health-Services/Volunteer-Chaplain-Program.aspx
