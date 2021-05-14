Metro Police upgrading tasers to provide officers "less lethal" option

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police will update their taser technology after Chief John Drake said it's important officers have a less lethal option to use.

Chief Drake said the department's current tasers sometimes aren't effective, and added that the taser probes have to make good contact to work fully.

If someone is moving around or wearing thick clothing, the probes might not work, Drake said.

In several instances this year, an officer deployed a taser that did not work. In a number of those cases, police ended up firing their guns.

Chief Drake says the probes on the new tasers are bigger, and an added laser beam will help officers improve their aim.

"I feel that's our best approach for the community, is having that less lethal option, to be able to use the taser," Drake said.

The new tasers will cost about $200 more.

Metro Police says the current recruit class is currently training with the new tasers and will use them when they graduate.

Metro Police predicts it will take roughly six months to get the new tasers out to the entire department.