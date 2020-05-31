NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect who they say spray painted and damaged the Music City Center and likely other buildings during Saturday's protests.
The suspect appears to be wearing a face mask, a black hoodie, black pants, black gloves and black shoes with yellow stripes. The suspect was also carrying a backpack with what looks like the letter "S" or the number 8 on it.
Do you know who this is? He is responsible for spray painting/damaging the Music City Center and likely other buildings Saturday. Note his backpack. If you know who he is, please call Crime Stoppers anonymously & receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/ubgZD6AAwE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
