Shaquille Sanford, 27

Metro Police need your help finding Shaquille Sanford, 27, who was last seen leaving his Madison residence on Tuesday night.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding a missing man who was last seen leaving his his home in Madison on Tuesday night. 

Police say Shaquille Sanford, 27, is unable to care for himself due to autism. He was last seen walking away from his home on Chadwell Drive on Tuesday. 

Shaquille is 5'6" and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. 

If you've seen Shaquille or have information that could help locate him, call police at 615-862-8600. 

