NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police need your help finding a missing man who was last seen leaving his his home in Madison on Tuesday night.
Police say Shaquille Sanford, 27, is unable to care for himself due to autism. He was last seen walking away from his home on Chadwell Drive on Tuesday.
MISSING PERSON: Shaquille Sanford, 27, who is unable to care for himself due to autism, walked away from his Chadwell Dr residence in Madison Tue evening and did not return. He is 5'6" tall & is wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. See Shaquille? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/pnv5JgFMQw— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 11, 2020
Shaquille is 5'6" and was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
If you've seen Shaquille or have information that could help locate him, call police at 615-862-8600.
News4 is working to gather the latest information.
