James Springer

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are looking for a car connected with a missing person, who was found dead on Thursday morning.

Police said a walker found the body of 60-year-old of James Springer on West Hamilton Road near Drakes Branch Road around 11 a.m. Police said Springer "had trauma to his head," but the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of his death.

Detectives are now looking for Springer's 2017 blue Nissan Rogue SUV with Tennessee license plate 4H4-8L7. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463

James Springer's Nissan Rogue

Police said Springer went to Subway on W. Trinity Lane just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday. However, family told police that he "did not return to his Saunders Avenue home." Springer's wife reported him missing to police at midnight. 

 

