NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing several businesses over the last couple weeks. Those businesses are:

· Little Chicago Pizza, 1524 Demonbreun Street, on January 30;

· Bellagio Pizza & Subs, 114 29th Avenue North, on January 28;

· Nicolettos Italian, 2123 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;

· Nashville Center for Hope & Healing, 2125 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;

· Woodfire Pizza, 2005 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;

· Village Cleaners, 2010 Acklen Avenue, on January 26;

· Hillsboro Village Auto Service, 1820 21st Avenue South, on January 25;

· Oscars Taco Shop, 2323 Elliston Place, on January 25;

· Heritage Cleaners, 3001 West End Avenue, on January 25;

· Los Toritos, 1302 Division Street, on January 24.

If you recognize this person, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

