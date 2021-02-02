NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing several businesses over the last couple weeks. Those businesses are:
· Little Chicago Pizza, 1524 Demonbreun Street, on January 30;
· Bellagio Pizza & Subs, 114 29th Avenue North, on January 28;
· Nicolettos Italian, 2123 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;
· Nashville Center for Hope & Healing, 2125 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;
· Woodfire Pizza, 2005 Belcourt Avenue, on January 26;
· Village Cleaners, 2010 Acklen Avenue, on January 26;
· Hillsboro Village Auto Service, 1820 21st Avenue South, on January 25;
· Oscars Taco Shop, 2323 Elliston Place, on January 25;
· Heritage Cleaners, 3001 West End Avenue, on January 25;
· Los Toritos, 1302 Division Street, on January 24.
If you recognize this person, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
