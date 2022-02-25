NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police located a two-time felon in possession of an enormous amount of drugs and several guns on Thursday night.
According to police, a search warrant was executed for 25-year-old Keonta Hamilton at his home on Eatons Creek Road in Ashland City. The warrant was the result of a TITANS investigation.
Inside the residence, detectives found 239 grams of crystal meth, 120 grams of fentanyl, 66 grams of cocaine and thousands of Xanax and Percocet pills. Two Glocks and a rifle were also located in Hamilton’s home, according to the affidavit.
Hamilton was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and is being held without bond.
Hamilton had twice been convicted in Davidson County and Knox County.
