NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is investigating two gas station robberies that happened overnight in Davidson County, one of which has been a target of multiple overnight robberies in the last month.
According to Metro Police, two black male suspects in their early 20s entered the Shell on Vultee Road a little after midnight Thursday. One of the suspects approached a customer and told them to give up their wallet or they were were going to shoot them, also ordering the victim onto the ground. The other suspect entered the store soon after that going straight to the employee behind the counter and pointed his gun at them, grabbing cash from the drawer and two boxes of cigarillos. Both of the suspects fled out the store on foot toward I-40 on Briley Parkway.
A K-9 tracked the suspects a short distance from the store where approximately 15 Black and Mild cigarillos were scattered on the ground. Investigators believe the suspects parked a vehicle nearby and fled in the vehicle.
The first suspect is described around 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black gloves, a black sweatshirt, a black ski mask, and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The second suspect was also described as 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with black gloves, a gray/green sweatshirt, a black mask covering half of his face, and was armed with a silver semi-automatic handgun.
There were no injuries in the incident. Police are attempting to look through surveillance footage to identify the suspects.
A second robbery occurred overnight at the Kwik-Sak Market on the 1800 block of Antioch Pike, but investigators do not believe the two robberies are connected. That incident took place around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.
In that robbery, two suspects entered the store and pointed guns at two clerks working demanding money. One of the suspects went around the counter and demanded one clerk open all three cash registers. The clerk complied and the suspect took around $200 before fleeing the scene.
One of the suspects in that robbery was described as a black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds with a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a black ski mask. The second suspect was described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds wearing a dark green hoodie and black jeans. The second suspect was wearing gloves when he took the cash out of the registers.
The suspects in that robbery left the store on foot toward a laundromat, where they were believed to have fled in an unknown vehicle from behind the store.
