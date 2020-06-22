NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have released the identity of a man shot and killed in North Nashville Monday afternoon.
Andre L. McDonald, 26, was shot near the intersection of 12th Ave North and Jefferson Street.
Police say the shooting happened around 4:20 p.m.
McDonald was taken to General Hospital in a personal vehicle. He died from his injuries.
Police say they are continuing the investigation into the fatal shooting. No information about a possible suspect has been released at this point.
