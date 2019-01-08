Tonight, seven Metro Nashville Police officers face serious punishment -- including demotions -- resulting from insensitive social media posts.
The officers secretly took pictures of a transgender person, and shamed them on their public Facebook pages.
MNPD isn't stopping with these sanctions...
Metro is taking steps to build and strengthen relationships with the LGBT community. Community leaders say the department has been more than forthcoming about this situation. And, Metro is making is clear, these types of posts and behavior from its officers, won't be tolerated.
Joe Woolley with the Nashville LGBT Chamber of Commerce says Metro police was responsive from the start.
“We think of police as protecting us from bullying, from discrimination, or harassment like that,” said Woolley. “They wanted the LGBT community to know they were aware of it, and taking it seriously.”
This all stemmed when several pictures showed up on Facebook, publicly ridiculing a transgender person.
Soon after, others started uploading their own pictures and posting comments about the same person.
Today, Metro police sent News4 a list of demoted and suspended officers, each of whom will require mandatory training on social media use, diversity, and the transgender community.
Kimberly Forsyth: Demotion from sergeant to police officer. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Melvin Brown: Demotion from sergeant to police officer. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Ofc. Brandon Wood: Ten day suspension. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Ofc. Craig Oakley: Five day suspension. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Ofc. Andy Esqueda: Three day suspension. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Ofc. Tim Morgan: Two day suspension. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
Ofc. David Snowden: Two day suspension. In addition, mandatory remedial training related to the topics of law enforcement and the transgender community, diversity and inclusion, and social media.
“They’ve said this isn't going to be tolerated. You can see that in their actions, and in the policies that are coming out of this,” Woolley said.
Woolley adds, the Metro Nashville Police Department now has an LGBT liaison, creating open lines of communication with the community.
“They're taking it seriously, and I think we will see change from this. It's a bad event, but we're going to get some positive action from it,” said Woolley.
Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said in a statement, "This is a very serious matter" and "our city's diversity is one of its strengths."
Also, the Goodlettsville Police Department, Nashville Fire Department, and Metro Nashville Public Schools found employees who made insensitive comments. They too were reprimanded, and required training for those involved.
