NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for a man Wednesday who is wanted for attempted criminal homicide.
Sunday morning, Melvin B. Fonville, 43, fled the scene after shooting someone on Dickerson Pike officials said. Fonville is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s wife.
According to police, after Fonville shot the victim, he escaped in the victim’s wife’s white Mercedes Benz.
The wife of the victim transported her husband to Skyline Medical Center with critical injuries to his face. Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.
Detectives believe Fonville may have fled to Mississippi. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call 615-742-7463.
This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated with the most current information as we receive it.
