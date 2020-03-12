suspect 1.jpg

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Police say one man is responsible for a large number of break-ins at liquor stores all over Davidson County.

Police are looking for the identity and any other information about the man caught on security cameras March 3rd at Mr. Whiskers on White Bridge Road.

He left in a silver Nissan Altima occupied by three other men.

If you can provide any information at all, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

