NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have found two missing endangered teenagers from East Tennessee on Friday evening.

Police were looking for 14-year-old Jaida Enos and 17-year-old Tember Evans, who was last seen on Oct. 20. Investigators said the teens are runaways from an East Tennessee group home, and they were last seen in Nashville's Napier-Sudekum public housing area.

Police said Enos and Evans were located safe and sound in Clarksville. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the police at 615-862-8600.

 

