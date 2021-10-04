NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Madison on Monday that killed a man and injured his wife.
A Hyundai Sonata was stopped on Archwood Drive around 3:45 p.m. when police said the vehicle was hit on its passenger side by a Ram 1500 pickup truck.
Witnesses told police that the pickup truck could not stop to avoid the Sonata.
Crews rushed the Sonata’s passenger Gary Leaver to Skyline Medical Center, where police said he died from his injures. Leaver’s wife, 62-year-old Janet Leaver, was driving the Sonata and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said neither of the Leavers was wearing a seatbelt. The pickup driver was wearing a seatbelt and not seriously injured, police said. Police added that there were no signs of impairment on the part of either driver.
