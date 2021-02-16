An innocent person was shot during a crossfire on Meridian Street in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An innocent person was shot during crossfire in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers are investigating a shootout on Meridian Street in the McFerrin Park area just before 2 p.m. Police said the bullets hit several apartments in the River Chase community.

Police said one man was hurt and taken to the hospital. He was in his apartment when he was hit by a bullet.

Police have made no arrests in the shooting. 

News 4 is on the scene and gathering more details. 

 

