NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation is seeking community input on a request to change the name of Hadley Park to honor civil rights activist Kwame Leo Lillard, who died in December.
The Parks Board will accept public comment for 30 days beginning Monday and ending at 4:30 p.m. on May 18.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Kwame Leo Lillard, a Civil Rights activist and Freedom Rider has died at the age of 81, according to the African American C…
The Board is seeking public input before taking a formal vote to determine whether to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission, the governmental body that will make the final decision, on changing the name of the park.
The public will be able to provide input by email, mail and in person during the May 4 Parks Board meeting and a community meeting set for May 5 at 6 p.m. at the Hadley Park Community Center.
Hadley Park was established in 1912 and, for decades, was the only public park in the city open to African Americans. The park contained the Hadley family’s home, whose plantation also became the site of Tennessee State University.
Major E.C. Lewis named it Hadley Park but did not identify the Hadley he intended to honor. At the time one of the city’s newspapers assumed Lewis meant the Hadley family, John L. Hadley specifically, a white slave-owning family who had lived on the site.
However, it’s also entirely possible that Lewis had intended to honor Dr. W.A. Hadley, an African American physician with whom Lewis had worked during the 1897 Centennial Exposition.
Members of Dr. Hadley’s family attended the 2006 grand opening of the community center. However, in recent years the department has been unable to reach them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.