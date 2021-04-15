NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation is seeking community input on a request to change the name of Hadley Park to honor civil rights activist Kwame Leo Lillard, who died in December.

The Parks Board will accept public comment for 30 days beginning Monday and ending at 4:30 p.m. on May 18.

How to submit comments to the Parks Board Here are ways to submit your comments to the Metro Parks Board about possibly changing the name of Hadley Park to honor Kwame Leo Lillard Park. Mail: Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation, P.O. Box 196340, Nashville, TN 37219-6340; ATTN: Hadley Park Name Change. Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change and include your name and address.

Email: metroparks@nashville.gov with Subject line of Hadley Park. Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address.

Phone: Call 629-255-1200, ext. 51200. Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change. Include your name and address.

Board meeting: Parks Board meets at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4 in the Parks Board Room located at 2565 Park Plaza, Nashville, TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. Masks are required. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

Community meeting: An in-person community meeting is schedule for 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Hadley Park Community Center, located at 1037 28th Ave. N., Nashville, TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. They will also be required to wear a mask. COVID-19 protocols will be in place.

The Board is seeking public input before taking a formal vote to determine whether to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission, the governmental body that will make the final decision, on changing the name of the park.

The public will be able to provide input by email, mail and in person during the May 4 Parks Board meeting and a community meeting set for May 5 at 6 p.m. at the Hadley Park Community Center.

Hadley Park was established in 1912 and, for decades, was the only public park in the city open to African Americans. The park contained the Hadley family’s home, whose plantation also became the site of Tennessee State University.

Major E.C. Lewis named it Hadley Park but did not identify the Hadley he intended to honor. At the time one of the city’s newspapers assumed Lewis meant the Hadley family, John L. Hadley specifically, a white slave-owning family who had lived on the site.

However, it’s also entirely possible that Lewis had intended to honor Dr. W.A. Hadley, an African American physician with whom Lewis had worked during the 1897 Centennial Exposition.

Members of Dr. Hadley’s family attended the 2006 grand opening of the community center. However, in recent years the department has been unable to reach them.