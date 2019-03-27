It will take about $1 million more than what Nashville Mayor David Briley has already set aside to overhaul the county’s tornado siren system.
The Office of Emergency Management said it will take about $1.7 million to upgrade the system.
Earlier this year the sirens continued to sound after the tornado warning expired.
Briley had set aside $500,000 to get the project started.
OEM is also asking for $5,000 for flood camera maintenance.
This budget year we are asking for money to do Tornado siren maintenance. We are also asking for $5,000 to maintain our flood cameras. #OEMin19— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 27, 2019
In the 4% budget, which is seperate from operating budget, we will begin upgrading our Tornado Siren system. We will be moving toward a more location focused warning system. The total cost would be $1.7 million.— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 27, 2019
We already $500,000 that we will use to begin this process for the people of Davidson County. We thank @MayorBriley for his support in upgrading this system. #OEMProud #OEMin19— Nashville EOC/OEM (@NashvilleEOC) March 27, 2019
