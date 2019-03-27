It will take about $1 million more than what Nashville Mayor David Briley has already set aside to overhaul the county’s tornado siren system.

The Office of Emergency Management said it will take about $1.7 million to upgrade the system.

Earlier this year the sirens continued to sound after the tornado warning expired.

Briley had set aside $500,000 to get the project started.

OEM is also asking for $5,000 for flood camera maintenance.

