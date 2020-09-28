NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro’s Director of Law has issued an opinion stating the proposed charter amendment to reduce the county’s property tax rate is not legal and enforceable.

Director of Law Robert Cooper, who is not related to the mayor, issued the opinion after being requested by Mayor John Cooper and Kevin Crumbo, Metro Director of Finance.

“The proposed charger amendment is not legal and enforceable,” Robert Cooper said about whether the proposed 4GoodGovernment charter amendment was legal and enforceable. “It is defective in form and conflicts with the Tennessee Constitution and state and local law.

The Director of Law said the charter amendment conflicts in the following ways:

The proposed amendment violates the Tennessee Constitution and state law, which require taxes to be set by the Metropolitan Council, not by voter referendums. It also illegally uses the referendum process to repeal an ordinance and adjust the tax rate mid-fiscal year.

The proposed amendment violates state law by requiring voter referendums for bond issues greater than $15 million.

The proposed amendment violates Article I, Section 20 of the Tennessee Constitution, which prohibits retroactive laws and laws impairing the obligation of contracts.

The proposed amendment violates the state’s takings and condemnation laws.

The proposed amendment conflicts with the Tennessee Public Records Act.

Metro Legal was also asked “Are the provisions of the proposed amendment severable, or does the illegality of one provision invalidate the entire amendment?”

“The amendment was proposed as a single unit and contains no severability clause. If any part of the proposed amendment is void, then the entire amendment is void,” Robert Cooper said in the opinion.

The Davidson County Election Commission voted last week to sue the citizen group that brought forth the petition for the proposed charter amendment instead of setting a special election.

“I don’t think anyone was comfortable saying no, these issues can’t go on the ballot. The consensus was we should go to court first to reach a decision,” said Jim Delanis, one of five election commissioners, on Friday.

“I think this is a tragedy that the election commission would think that the proper course of action would be not to honor the wishes of 27,000 voters in Davidson County but instead to hire a lawyer to sue those 27,000 people,” said attorney Jim Roberts on Friday.

On Thursday, Mayor John Cooper instituted a hiring freeze and order spending to be cut in anticipation of the reduction of the property tax from 34% that was approved by Metro Council to 2%.