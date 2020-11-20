NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An updated list of COVID-19 clusters released by Metro Public Health continues to show its highest numbers for long-term care facilities and construction sites.

Clusters are groupings of cases linked back to a specific time and place identified by a team of investigators at Metro Public Health.

The following is a full list of where, when, and what type of clusters were identified:

Metro Health officials said they are not identifying clusters with less than 10 identified cases.