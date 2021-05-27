NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many people are planning to head to the pool this Memorial Day weekend.
The Metro Public Health Department said its team has been inspecting pools throughout the county.
“In Davidson County alone, there are 936 public pools that we inspect every month that are open,” said Tommy Eubanks, lead environmentalist at Metro Public Health Department.
The health department inspects every part of the pools.
“We check everything from the life-saving equipment, we check lifeguard certificates to make sure everyone is current, the pumps, the filters and do the water chemistry to make sure the chemicals are all balanced,” said Eubanks.
A recent chlorine shortage across the country is impacting the prices of the sanitizer.
If you have your own pool or jacuzzi, Eubanks said there are alternatives to keep the water clean.
“You can go with a salt system, which is where they put a salt generator on their equipment in the mechanical room,” said Eubanks. “They put a whole bunch of pool salt right into the water, and then it goes into that generator and it makes chlorine on site.”
Metro health officials said you can look at the inspection report at any public pool.
Those businesses are required to post it just like restaurants are required to post its health inspection.
