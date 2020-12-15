NASHVILLE (WSMV) - During the Metro City Council meeting Tuesday night, members voted to approve a new transportation plan which is expected to cost $1.6 billion over the next 10-12 years.

The goal is to utilize federal and state grant money to foot 60% of the bill.

The plan will consist of upgrading traffic lights, modernizing technology, and overall structure.

The city hopes this plan’s new technology and strategy will unclog some of the busiest areas in the metro area.