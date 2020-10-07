NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) - Metro Council passed a resolution calling on the National Federation of State High School Associations and the TSSAA to amend its rule on head coverings.
In September Valor Collegiate Prep volleyball player Najah Aqeel was told she couldn't play in her hijab. A referee told her coach that it violated rules put in place by the NFHS and that she needed a letter giving her special permission to wear it during play.
Metro Council member Zulfat Suara, a co-sponsor of the resolution, tweeted "the rule is discriminatory and an infringement on Muslim girls' 1st amendment right."
Tonight, Metro council passed RS2020-578-calling on @NFHS_Org and @tssaa to amend its rule relative to head coverings. The rule is discriminatory and an infringement on Muslim girls’ 1st Amendment right. Sorry Najah for what you had to go through. https://t.co/UOk8tiIy87— Councilwoman Zulfat Suara (@zulfat4council) October 7, 2020
Suara added "sorry Najah for what you had to go through."
News4 is reaching out to the TSSAA for a response following the passage of the resolution.
