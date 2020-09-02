NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Council is taking steps to help Nashville's live independent music venues struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Late Tuesday night the council approved the use of $2 million from CARES Act funds to support the key part of Music City's economy.
The money will be available for music venues making $5 million or less.
“Live music is the heart and soul of Nashville as well as a huge driver of our local economy," said District 26 Councilmember Courtney Johnson. "Annually, live music venues account for 5,600 concerts, significantly impacting tourism.”
More than a dozen independent music venues in Nashville have joined the National Independent Venue Association.
The organization is asking Congress come up with money to save concert venues.
