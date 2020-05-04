The Office Of Emergency Management has announced that the COVID-19 assessment centers at Nissan Stadium, the former K-mart in Antioch, and Meharry Medical Center will be on delayed opening due to the storms that came through Nashville on Sunday.
The OEM office added the the COVID-19 hotline will not be operational on May 4th, due to power outages at the Metro Health Department.
