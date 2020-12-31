NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville's Mortgage and Rent Recovery Program, offered by the Metro Action Commission has ended, but help is still available.

The application period for the recovery program ended on December, 30th.

The "traditional program" however does not end until September 30, 2021. The traditional program is different from the recovery program because it only covers one month of help. The recovery program offers multiple months.

The Metro Action Commission hopes that they will be able to reopen the recovery program, but until that time, they can only help with rent and mortgage payments for one month.

They will also continue to accept applications for help with utility payments such as electricity and natural gas bills.

