No doubt Nashville has stepped up its game in recent years when it comes to High Quality Barbecue.
Martin's, Edleys Jack's and Peg Leg Porker are always in the mix when it comes to the Best.
But now there's a new sauce in town, and it comes from Memphis.
News 4's Terry Bulger has the story.
New ammunition adds to the fire of the argument best barbecue in Tennessee, Nashville or Memphis
The sauce of good BBQ can be sweet, tangy, or hot.
The source is what matters more...and when the source is Memphis hungry people look up and take notice.
They set out balloons for the Grand Opening of Cental BBQ, on 11th Avenue North in Downtown Nashville.
Like Elvis, Memphis is a King when it comes to this kind of meal.
" It doesn't matter now, because we are here, and we know there's a lot of great places in Nashville too.
The battle for Barbecue Supremacy in the South is a conversation you don't want to start.
Pork, Brisket, Sausage, even Cole Slaw brings strong opinion and never conclusion.
Today a table full of Nashville Chamber of Commerce employees sampled the new spot, smartly saluting the
plate and the new business.
Now open till 9. Seven Days a week.
Terry Bulger News 4
