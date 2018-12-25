The idea of a Christmas for parents and children in a hospital, typically means sadness. But Anne and Tim Rice can't stop smiling.
" It's pretty overwhelming, but just wonderful at the same time, for sure the best Christmas I can ever remember."
Babies are right 4 babies born in October, 10 weeks ahead of schedule, each one wearing little more than a pound. For the last 2 months at Vady Children's Hospital it felt like Ground Hog's Day."
<< " Come to hospital, see the kids, go home and get some sleep."
The babies are now 3 pounds and off the ventilators and growing.
" And they're doing phenomonal"
Mom and Dad still surprised with Quads are doing well too. They're high school sweethearts who've known each other since kindergarten, Christmas traditions changed this year.
" We'll be here in the hospital for Christmas with our children"
The children are Charles, Elizabeth, Laura Francis, and Mary Carter..Dad held her for the first time today.
" It's very special, to hold them and love on them"
They won't be home for Christmas, that won't happen till late January, just extending their Holiday season of joy.
" That's fine we're so happy and blessed, we are so much!!
I tried to get in touch with the Rice Family to show off what now would be 4- 13 year olds.
But I didn't have any luck.
We will have an update for you on our Throwback Thursday story later this week. I really want to see how they're all doing.
If you think you can help me find them, leave a note on our WSMV Facebook Page.
Thank You, and Merry Christmas.
Terry Bulger News 4.
