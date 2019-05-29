Tomorrow marks one year since Dickson County deputy Sergeant Daniel Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Shirts with Sergeant Baker’s badge will be worn by community members as they remember his life this week.
“Daniel made the ultimate sacrifice for this community,” owner of Meraki Designs + Boutique Andrea Gribbins said.
Gribbins is a close friend of the Baker family and was a bridesmaid in Daniel and his wife Lisa’s wedding.
She created these memorial shirts to mark one year since Sergeant Baker was killed, with a portion of the proceeds going to support his family.
“Lisa’s living a reality that we all pray we don’t have to live,” Gribbins said. “Anything that the community can do to that Daniel will always be remembered.”
The shirts will be worn at Dickson Memorial Gardens tomorrow night as people gather for a memorial service for Sergeant Baker.
“What he gave to this community will never be forgotten,” Gribbins said.
Gribbins says almost 200 shirts sold in just a week. It’s an outpouring of support for a local hero who gave it all for his community.
“We see the community,” Gribbins said. “We appreciate that even a year later when we put the call out for the Baker family they show up and we so appreciate that.”
Some shirts are still available for $25. For more information visit the Meraki Designs + Boutique Facebook page.
The memorial service for Sergeant Baker will take place tomorrow night at the Memorial Gardens where he was laid to rest. People will start gathering around 7:30 p.m. The service begins at 8 p.m.
