Tonight, Community Oversight Now unveils its next steps for an oversight board investigating alleged police misconduct.
Voters in Davidson County approved a community oversight board during the November 6th election.
The creation of Amendment 1 began after several shootings in the last few years, in which Metro police officers used deadly force.
The next steps include accepting applications for board members.
It all starts this Tuesday at the Metro Council meeting, where council will announce nominations are open.
“A number of details will be worked out by the council and the mayor,” said Arnold Hayes with Community Oversight Now.
Dozens packed into Lee Chapel AME Church, for the first in a series of community meetings informing the public about the community oversight board.
“We want citizens who are sincerely interested in the transparency and oversight we feel like is so very important with our metro police department,” said Jackie Sims with Community Oversight Now. “We need a person to understand the commitment.”
There are three ways for people to be nominated:
1) A personal petition form which needs 50 signatures.
2) A community organization nomination would also be considered.
3) And, metro council will be nominating two people to the board.
“We want them to be able to fulfill at least a one year commitment. We want this board to be as stable as possible,” said Sims.
Community Oversight Now is encouraging neighbors to get out and be ambassadors for the COB.
They also want them to contact Metro council members and the Mayor's office to make sure it becomes a reality.
“That's all we're asking for is for it to be implemented fairly,” said Hayes.
The forms and applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on December 18.
January 15 is the expected date when Metro council will determine who will serve on the board. That date is subject to change depending on the number of applications they have to go through.
