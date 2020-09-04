NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) Executive Director Jim Harbison today announced his resignation following a transition period expected to extend into early December.
Under the leadership of Harbison, MDHA facilitated an agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to convert all of its public housing portfolio to Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) under the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) program.
This move allows MDHA to hold the declaration of trust on property and gives the Agency authority to mortgage it to make much-needed capital improvements and rebuild aging structures.
Harbison’s leadership has also brought to fruition a unique public/private partnership resulting in Curb Victory Hall, which is a 39-unit apartment complex for Veterans experiencing homelessness located in an Edgehill neighborhood.
“After having the honor of acting as the fifth executive director of MDHA through seven years of tremendous success, I have chosen to pursue opportunities that more directly align with where I am in my personal and professional life,” Harbison said. “Not only am I grateful to have served alongside an exceptional team of staff members who make a difference every day, but I also have great pride in those whom we serve and for whom we wake up to do our jobs daily – our MDHA residents.”
Harbison also thanks MDHA residents for their patience and all MDHA employees for the work they continue to do daily adhering firmly to the Agency’s mission of creating affordable housing opportunities, supporting neighborhoods, strengthening communities and helping build a greater Nashville.
“Jim Harbison has the enduring thanks of us all for his seven years of leadership at MDHA,” said MDHA Board Chair and former Mayor Bill Purcell. “In the weeks ahead, we look forward to many opportunities to celebrate and revisit all that Jim Harbison has done for the people of Nashville and the MDHA communities.”
